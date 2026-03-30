Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective March 28, 2026. In a statement on Sunday, Aondoakaa said the decision followed “careful reflection and wide consultations” with family, political associates, and supporters. He described the move…...

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective March 28, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, Aondoakaa said the decision followed “careful reflection and wide consultations” with family, political associates, and supporters.

He described the move as necessary “in the overall interest of my people and democratic values.”

While acknowledging his contributions to the party at various levels, Aondoakaa expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “visionary leadership” and the attention Benue State has received under his administration.

He assured the president of his continued loyalty to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Dr. George Akume, for his leadership within APC in Benue State, describing his role as pivotal in shaping the state’s political landscape.

Aondoakaa further extended appreciation to party members and supporters in Ushongo Local Government Area, across Benue State, and beyond, noting that the relationships and experiences built during his tenure remain “invaluable.”

He urged his supporters to “remain calm, peaceful, and steadfast,” adding that a “new direction aimed at salvaging and repositioning Benue State in the best interest of our people will be communicated in due course.”