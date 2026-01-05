Former Abia State governor and senator, Theodore Orji, has formally switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Orji, who served as Abia State governor before representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015 a...

Former Abia State governor and senator, Theodore Orji, has formally switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orji, who served as Abia State governor before representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2023, had earlier announced his withdrawal from active partisan politics.

However, until now, he had remained officially associated with the PDP.

His defection follows months of speculation, particularly after his son, former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, exited the PDP for the APC amid lingering internal disputes within the opposition party.

Political analysts had viewed the younger Orji’s move as a precursor to his father’s eventual decision.

Although the former governor has maintained a relatively quiet public presence since leaving the Senate, his decision to join the ruling party is widely seen as a long-anticipated development.

Observers say the move could significantly reshape the political landscape in Abia State, where Orji remains a prominent figure with deep grassroots influence.

Confirming the defection, Orji’s media aide, Mr. Ifeanyi Umere, disclosed to The Nation that the decision was taken personally by the former governor. He noted that no formal explanation was given for the switch.

Reactions to the development have been mixed. While supporters of the APC have welcomed the defection as a boost to the party’s strength in the state, some PDP stakeholders have expressed concern that the loss of a key political figure could further erode the party’s organisational structure and electoral prospects in Abia State.