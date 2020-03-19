The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier announced Thursday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Barnier tweeted that he’s “doing well and in good spirits.”

“I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together,” he added.

Barnier, a former French foreign affairs minister, has been the European Commission’s chief negotiator with the UK throughout the Brexit process.

U.K. and EU negotiating teams were due to meet in London next week, but talks have been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.