The European Commission has called on EU member states to lift all border restrictions by the end of June.

Home Affairs Commissioner, Ylva Johansson said she was “very happy” to see EU nations beginning to end border checks and open up the EU and Schengen passport-free area as spread of COVID-19 was stemmed.

As the summer tourist season approaches, several nations, including France and Belgium, have announced the reopening of their borders, with more European nations, including Germany, set to follow suit on June 15.

Italy did so on Wednesday.

A decision is yet to be taken on reopening the European Union’s external borders.