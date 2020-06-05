Nigerian financial service technology company, OPay has announced it will be committing more than fifty million Naira in its initial efforts in providing relief support for less privileged Nigerians and front-line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in Lagos, OPay will be partnering with local non-governmental organizations to identify and reach the less privileged communities.

In May, OPay donated 40,000 face masks to support the Lagos State Government’s #MaskupLagos initiative.

It commits to donating another 300,000 face masks to the most impacted hospitals in partnership with other Nigerian public and financial institutions.

Dreams from the slum is an initiative committed to making the dreams of vulnerable persons living in remote and desolate communities a reality through a three-pronged approach on Education, Empowerment and Mentorship.