The European Union has slapped Apple and Meta with combined fines of €700 million for violating the bloc’s strict digital competition laws under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The penalties mark a major escalation in the EU’s efforts to rein in Big Tech’s dominance.

Regulators found that Apple restricted app store competition and limited payment options for developers, while Meta breached rules by unlawfully sharing user data across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The European Commission said the fines reflect its commitment to ensuring fair competition and consumer rights in the digital sector. However, the move risks straining EU-U.S. relations, following past criticism from Washington over what it sees as targeted regulation of American firms.

Both companies have said they will appeal the decision, but EU officials remain resolute, warning of further action against other tech giants if necessary.

The fines signal the EU’s tougher stance on enforcing its digital regulations.

The ruling could set a precedent for future cases against major tech firms.

Ongoing tensions between Brussels and U.S. tech giants may intensify.

The crackdown comes as the EU steps up scrutiny of “gatekeeper” platforms, with more investigations expected in 2024.