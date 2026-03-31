Concerns are mounting over the future of pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta, as former President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Udengs Eradiri, warns against any move to cancel the initiative. He says the contracts have played a critical role in reducing pipeline vandalism and environmental pollution across the…...

Concerns are mounting over the future of pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta, as former President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Udengs Eradiri, warns against any move to cancel the initiative.

He says the contracts have played a critical role in reducing pipeline vandalism and environmental pollution across the region.

The pipeline surveillance contracts, introduced as part of efforts to curb oil theft and sabotage, have engaged local communities in protecting vital oil infrastructure.

According to Eradiri, the involvement of host communities has not only improved pipeline security but also contributed to a noticeable decline in environmental degradation caused by oil spills and illegal refining.

He cautions that any perceived cancellation of the contracts could trigger renewed acts of vandalism, increased oil theft, and further pollution of the fragile Niger Delta ecosystem.