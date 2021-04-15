The Enugu State Water Corporation says it has commenced the recruitment of 104 staff for the state water corporation.

This was contained in a statement made available to Journalists in Enugu.

It disclosed that its in furtherance of the sheer determination of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to reposition and tackle the prevailing challenges in the state water sector.

Managing Director of the Corporation, Engr. Martin Okwor, said many workers of the Corporation lack modern skills to drive the current utility concern for optimal result and service delivery, hence the recruitment.

He said the Corporation is under-staffed following the retirement and death of several workers.

He noted that their replacements have not been carried out over the years.

The Enugu State Water Corporation had on 8th of April, 2021, called for application for 39 posts in 12 units, namely Engineering, Planning and Design, Operations and Maintenance, Mechanical Electrical Group, Ajali Technical Crews, Oji River Stations, and Zonal Offices Maintenance Teams. Other units are Nsukka Zone, Finance, Public Relations, and Administration.

Enugu State recently experience shortage in water supply, which led to the desolution of the erstwhile water board executive and engaging the Engr. Martin Okwor led team, with the mandate to resolve water challenges in the state .