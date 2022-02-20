Enugu govt declares Wednesday work free day for conduct of LG elections

The Enugu state government has declared Wednesday, February 23 as work free day for the conduct of local government elections.

This was announced on Sunday by Steve Oruruo, the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Information.

According to the statement, markets and offices will be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

As a result, all people who are legally eligible to vote are encouraged to do so.

Mr Oruruo stated that “The State Government has made the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth process as part of its unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening our democracy.”