Days after the official suspension of the every Monday sit-at-home order issued by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, in protest of continuous detention of it’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, people of the South East are yet to comply.

Major streets of Anambra and Enugu States are. deserted, with shops, businesses and markets locked..

A visit to Eke-Awka Market in Awka, Onitsha Main Market, in Anambra state, all are under lock and key.

Same in Enugu, as Ogbete, , New Heaven Markets are locked and some offices deserted.

There are heavy presence of security operatives on the highways, to ensure that the exercise is not hijacked by hoodlums.

TVC News spoke with some residents, who claimed they will only respect a counter instruction from their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader was recently rearrested and currently at the Department of State Service (DSS) detention,

He was alleged to have jumped bail, after his residence at Afarukwu-Ibekwu, Abia state was allegedly invaded by the military in 2017.