Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, especially Lagosians to enter the New Year with a rekindled and renewed hope in themselves and the nation that things will get better in 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his New Year message while speaking to journalists at the State House, Marina on Thursday, advised people not to enter 2021 with any grievance, pain or regrets, saying that all negative things should be left with 2020.

He said: “I wish every Lagosian a happy New Year. We pray that 2021 will be a year of rekindled hope for all of us in our homes, offices, schools, health facilities and every facet of life that we find ourselves.

“We want to say to all our people that indeed as difficult as 2020 might have appeared to each one of us, we should not be lost in the learning and lessons of 2020. We should not enter 2021 with any grievance, pain and regrets because that should just be left with 2020.

“In 2021, we must have that belief and rekindled hope that things would get better. We should not forget the learning and the lessons because it is only when you have learnt from what has happened that you can become a better person going forward. And there should not be any form of bitterness and anger.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who wished all Lagosians a prosperous 2021, said his administration is committed to impacting the lives of the citizens in the New Year.

“Let us enter the New Year afresh, refreshed and with a renewed hope in ourselves and in our nation because indeed, this is the only place we have and we all can build it together. And this government is committed to ensure that it is always the greatest good for the greatest number and we will ensure that in all facets we would impact the lives of our citizens positively.

“So I want to wish you all the very best and I am very hopeful about what 2021 has in stock for all of us,” he said.