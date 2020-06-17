The English Premier League makes a return to action after 100 days suspension due to the worldwide outbreak of the corona virus.

The first two of the remaining 92 matches will be held under closed doors without fans in the stadium

Second placed and title holders Manchester City host Arsenal with the hope of delaying Liverpool’s emergence and celebration as champions

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season the Gunners fell to a 3-0 loss to Man City at the Emirates Stadium

It will also be a case of the apprentice against his master as Mikel Arteta comes against his former boss Pep Guardiola.

In the second match of the day, struggling Aston villa host Sheffield United.