The United Kingdom Parliament has begun debate on the e-petition demanding sanctions against Nigerian officials over the outcome of the #endsars protests.

The petition with over two hundred and twenty thousand signatures was prompted by perceived disturbing events in Nigeria in the past few weeks.

The petitioners alleged that government forces applied cruel and brutal methods to crackdown armless protesters, particularly at the Lekki tollgate, on the twentieth of October.

Parliamentarians said the exact number of casualties is still unknown but Amnesty International reported that about 56 persons have died since the protest began.

They agreed that general sanctions will hurt the people who are also victims of what they termed harsh conditions in the country.

The parliamentarians demanded sanctions against individuals found culpable in the acts they consider extreme abuse of human rights.