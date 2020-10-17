Youth in Kaduna state say the #EndSARS protest is beyond reformation of the police force but several sectors of the nation.

They were at the popular Station round-about Saturday morning in the state capital to make their demands.

#HappeningNow: Thousands of youth at the popular Station roundabout in Kaduna protest against #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/RsjZrRhaeP — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 17, 2020

They have now taken to the streets saying that power, governance, infrastructure among others need to also be taken care of.

The youth also say its hi time the president addressed the nation, adding that his silence is no more golden.

They promise to remain peaceful throughout the agitation, but say they look forward to better days.