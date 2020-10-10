Jimoh Isiaq who was allegedly shot dead by Policemen in Ogbomosho during a protest against police brutality, has been buried.

#EndSARSOGbomoso Burial of Jimoh Isiaq allegedly shot dead by Policemen in Ogbomoso during a protest against police brutality, he was reported not to be a protester but an onlooker who was caught up in the crossfire @seyiamakinde @SundayDareSD @oyostategovt @PoliceNG @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/DNgGFA3KL8 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 10, 2020

He was reported not to be a protester but an onlooker who was caught up in the crossfire.