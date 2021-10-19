Breaking News

Endsars protest: Oyo Police promise decisive sanctions against perpetrators of violence

The Oyo state police command has promised strict sanctions against anyone caught involving in violent acts under the guise of celebrating the one year anniversary of last year’s EndSARS protest.

The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko who made this known through a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer Wale Osifeso appealed to any architect of such plans to have a rethink or face the wrath of the law.

“The Oyo State Police Command through intelligence availed to it has unraveled clandestine plans by groups of misguided people embark on large scale violent protests in parts of the State in commemoration of one year anniversary of the unfortunate October ENDSARS saga.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko fdc, is appealing to individual(s), groups and most importantly architects of these sinister plans, to have a rethink as the Command would not hesitate to use any legitimate means necessary within the ambit of the law to enforce sanity and prevent needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of private and public properties including critical government infrastructures which could emanate from the proposed protests,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police said operational, intelligence and tactical assets would be strategically positioned across every nook and cranny of the State to compliment and neutralize any threat or act(s) capable of truncating the relative calm enjoyed by the citizenry.

She added that extensive visibility and aggressive patrols by Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers has also been directed.

The CP urged Parents, guardians to warn their wards against been used by merchants of anarchy, calling on residents to go about their lawful businesses .

