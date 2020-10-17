The Edo state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo has directed the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department(SCID) to commence a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the murder of one Simon John with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, the commissioner expressed shock over the murder of the victim by suspected hoodlums at the King square in Benin on Friday which left one dead and several others injured.

Meanwhile, the Edo state Government has given the police 24 hours to fish out the perpetrators of the act insisting that the Edo state Government will not accept harm befall the protesters who are exercising their legitimate rights.