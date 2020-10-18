Osun State Police has confirmed the death of two persons after thugs invaded Saturday’s protest against brutality and human rights violations.

The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, condemned the violent attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy while addressing portesters in Osogbo.

He said the demonstration was infiltrated by hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons such as stones, cutlasses and guns.

He appealed to the public to remain calm and law-abiding as efforts are being made to restore normalcy in the State.