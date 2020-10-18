Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on protesters to give the government enough time to implement their demands.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa stated this while receiving a delegation of Nigerian Youths Living in Diaspora led by Ibrahim Magaji.

She emphasised that the protest is a fundamental right of every citizen in the country, and demonstrators should not be attacked.

Mr Magaji, said the excesses of officers should be curtailed, while calling for proper capacity building and intelligence gathering.