The Yaba magistrates court in Lagos has granted bail to EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, who was arrested on November the 7th.

The magistrate. O.A. Salau granted the activist bail in the sum of one million naira and the defendant is also ordered to provide two sureties.

Earlier in the day, the police prosecutor had applied for the remand of the the accused for an another thirty days, on the grounds of pending further investigation. But the defence counsel, Tunde jinadu, objected to the remand application citing executive recklessness and legislative rascality. He applied for bail the day before, on medical grounds,citing liver complications and immune system of his client which require medical treatment.

Mr Eromosele, since his arrest had been taken to the police command headquarters and then transferred to the Area F Command before the police detained him at the SCID, Panti.

He was flown to Abuja last Monday and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos on Sunday.

The 27-year old is accused of committing the offences of criminal incitement, cyberstalking and provoking the breach of peace.