The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll gate resumed sitting on Saturday to watch the last few hours of the footage recorded on that day, October 20.

At the last sitting, the panel adjourned to allow lawyer to the EndSARS protesters, Adeshina Ogunlana watch the whole duration of the day-long recording that reportedly started at 12 midnight and stopped later that night.

Justice Doris Okuwobi said the Nigerian Army will continue its testimony from last week, after viewing the clips from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm of that day, as agreed by all lawyers in the matter.