Endsars Lagos inquiry Panel awards 91 million naira to 16 petitioners

The Lagos State judicial panel on restitution for EndSARS abuses awards 91 million naira to 16 petitioners, dismisses one petition for lack of merit.

The families of late Eric okwaji, late Gregory Egwu, late Felix lucky, late ayuub Azeez and late Charles otoo all received 10 million naira each for the unlawful killings of their loved ones by SARS and other police operatives.

While 15 year old

Mariam shobukola received 8 million naira for being hit by a stray bullet in February 2020.

Other petitioners received cheques ranging from one million to nine million naira.

While Michael Okoli’s petition was dismissed for lack of merit.

The panel also heard petitions from 13 serving police officers including ACP Gbolahan Olugbeyi, who is in charge of Area J police station, which he says was destroyed by hoodlums in October last year. He added that he was also shot in the leg and had to resort to traditional medicine for treatment.