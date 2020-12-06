Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello says he is worried about plans by a group of Nigerian to embark on another EndSARS protests.

He said the current security situation will worsen if these demonstrations hit the streets, especially at a time when the morale of the police is still low in the aftermath of the EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.

Governor Bello cautioned against another protest which he says will not only overwhelm the security operatives but will also pull down an already fragile economy.

He said the EndSARS movement can come together to form a political party and their protests should be done through the ballot box.