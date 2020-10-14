The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin did not resume on Wednesday at the Lagos state special offences court, Ikeja for fear of possible attack amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

TVC News gathers the Nigerian Correctional Service did not bring alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and his co-defendants, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Evans and his alleged accomplices are facing two separate charges of kidnapping and murder before Justice Taiwo.

The two charges were listed as number 10 and 12 in the court’s cause list for Wednesday.

But neither the prosecution nor the defence came to court.

The correctional centre had communicated to the court that they would not bring the defendants or any other inmates to court, citing the unrest in the city occasioned by the widespread #EndSARS protest since Monday.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions also confirmed the development.

In one of the two charges before Justice Taiwo, Evans, Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, are accused of killing two persons, in their failed attempt to kidnap the Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Obianodo Vincent on August 27, 2013.

According to the prosecution, the criminal operation took place at about 11 pm on Third Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

Those murdered in the botched kidnap operation were identified as Peter Nweke and Chijioke Ngozi.

The seven counts of alleged offences against them border on attempted murder, murder, kidnapping and dealing in illegal firearms.

In the second charge, Evans, one Victor Aduba and four others still at large were accused of conspiring among themselves to kidnap one Sylvanus Hafia at about 5.30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The prosecution alleged that they captured and detained the hostage and demanded a $2m ransom from his family.

The defendants, whose trial started since 2017, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case continues on November 6.