Emir advocates effective synergy against Insurgency, Banditry in Nigeria

Emir of Argungu, Samaila Muhammad Mera has called for joint effort and effective synergy among all national security stakeholders to fight the rising insecurity in the country.

The Emir made the call at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Education Summit held in Sokoto state.

He said there cannot be any meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour and violence, hence the need for concerted effort against the security challenges in the country.

The Emir was the chairman at the closing ceremony of the education summit with the theme: Education development and National Security, issues and way forward.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the summit will assist in confronting the contemporary challenges facing the education sector and also helped in maintaining the corporate existence of Nigeria as a country.

He said the security challenges of banditry and insurgency are injurious to the Nation’s national economy and necessitated a joint effort and synergy among all National security stakeholders to mitigate.

He called on participants and all other relevant stakeholders to take advantage of the lectures delivered and paper presented in finding a lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country while discharging their duties as their various areas of assignment.

He said because of the important place of summit such as this is finding solutions to many challenges, such should be encouraged at all levels of leadership in the country.

Also speaking, Corps Commander, Education, Major General, Mohammed Augie said education increased the capacity of human to critically think solutions to their many challenges.

He said economic, social, security and political stability of any nation depend fundamentally on the provision and delivery of quality education.

He said the lectures and papers delivered at the summit captured the contemporary challenges facing the education of the country, by extension it’s national security.

While presenting the Communique at the end of the Summit,, Secretary of the Summit, Col Usman Ndana highlighted parts or the resolution of the summit to include but not limited to the called on the Nigeria Ministry of Defence to develop it’s capacity to dominate the cyberspace through investment in modern technologies.

The ministry was also called to strengthen it’s regulatory framework for the control of Cybercrime as part of national security.

The ministry was also advised to devised a means of identifying both ethical and unethical hackers with a means of harnessing their potentials and capacity for the purpose of national growth and development especially in the area of information, communication technology.

The need for increase budgetary allocation to education to address infrastructure deficit and provision of adequate security gadgets to improve the security situation in schools across the country was also stressed.