Breaking News

BREAKING: Lady-K, other aide of Sunday Igboho released from DSS detention

BREAKING_ Lady-K, other aide of Sunday Igboho released from DSS detention BREAKING_ Lady-K, other aide of Sunday Igboho released from DSS detention

The two remaining aides of the Yoruba nation agitator, Abibat Amudat popularity known as Lady-K and Noah Oyetunji, have been released from DSS custody.

Lead counsel for the accused, Pelumi Olajengbesi made this known in a statement on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said the matter is still pending at the court, the legal team will not be making further statement on the issue.

“This is to officially announce the release of Amudat Babatunde Abibat AKA Lady-K and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, the remaining two Sunday Igboho’s aides, from the State Security Service Custody today-22nd October, 2021.

“While the matter is still a subject of litigation, we shall have no comment further on this for now,” Olajengbesi wrote.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Senate adjourns plenary to mourn Senator Ignatius Longjan

TVCN
Feb 11, 2020

The Senate held a brief plenary on Tuesday and adjourned to honour a member, Senator Ignatius Longjan.…

Super Sand Eagles apologise to Nigerians after early crash out of FIFA beach soccer

TVCN
Nov 26, 2019

Nigeria's Super Sand Eagles have apologised to Nigerians for their early exit from the FIFA beach soccer…

President-Buhari-mourns-TVCNews

President Buhari mourns Lugga, Baba-Ahmed, 21 Bauchi students

TVCN
Feb 14, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the former chairman of the Bank of…

Ogun First donates 3 Cancer Awareness centres

TVCN
Oct 4, 2016

TVC E. The wife of the  Ogun State governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, has called  for  immediate (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News about Sunday Igboho : FOMWAN warns against comparing Sunday Igboho to Prophets

FOMWAN warns against comparing Sunday Igboho to Prophets

27 Jul 2021 8.58 pm

The Federation of Muslim Women Associations…

Continue reading
BREAKING: Stray bullet kills 14-year-old girl at Ojota

BREAKING: Stray bullet kills 14-year-old girl at Ojota

03 Jul 2021 2.20 pm

The body of a 14-year-old girl suspected…

Continue reading

Breaking: Sunday Igboho in Ogun to tackle herdsmen attack

01 Feb 2021 5.05 pm

The Yoruba Right Activist, Sunday Adeyemo…

Continue reading