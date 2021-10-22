BREAKING: Lady-K, other aide of Sunday Igboho released from DSS detention

The two remaining aides of the Yoruba nation agitator, Abibat Amudat popularity known as Lady-K and Noah Oyetunji, have been released from DSS custody.

Lead counsel for the accused, Pelumi Olajengbesi made this known in a statement on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said the matter is still pending at the court, the legal team will not be making further statement on the issue.

“This is to officially announce the release of Amudat Babatunde Abibat AKA Lady-K and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, the remaining two Sunday Igboho’s aides, from the State Security Service Custody today-22nd October, 2021.

“While the matter is still a subject of litigation, we shall have no comment further on this for now,” Olajengbesi wrote.