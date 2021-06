Emergency National Security Council meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on June 8 ,2021.

Others in attendance were Vice President Yemis Osinbajo, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola,, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, Service and Security Chiefs led by General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema.