Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo has officially announced his exit from the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The Lawmakers disclosed his decision through a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and was read on the floor of the Upper legislative house at Plenary.

In the letter, Senator Abbo says his defection from the PDP is as a result of the mismanagement of the party by the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri.

He says this bone of contention between himself and the State Governor has led the Party into crisis in Adamawa State which is the primary reason his defection to the ruling APC.