Electricity workers are protesting at Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

They are protesting against the sack of the Managing Director of TCN, Gur Mohammed. They are also calling for the immediate resignation of the Power Minister.

The FG had yesterday sacked the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Mohammed, and appointed Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, an engineer, as acting managing director.

A statement by the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, however, did not give specific reason for Mohammed’s removal, but said it was part of the reorganisation of the company.