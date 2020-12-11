Ghana’s main opposition candidate, John Mahama, has rejected as “fraudulent” the results of the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections in which President Nana Akufo-Addo won a second term.

A day earlier, the electoral commission said that Akufo-Addo had won 51.59 percent of the vote on Monday, ahead of Mahama with 47.36 percent.

But Mahama rejected those numbers.

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised results of a flawed election,” he told a news conference.

“We will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice.”

Challenging election results could test the stability of the West African nation, where previous electoral grievances have been pursued through the courts.

The 62-year-old claimed that “numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the results of the election in favour of the incumbent.”

According to the provisional results published by the electoral commission, Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party won 137 seats in parliament, while Mahama’s National Democratic Congress won 136.

The full results of the parliamentary elections have not yet been announced but the opposition leader said his party had in fact won 140 seats.