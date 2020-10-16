Kaduna State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in the state.

This follows the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday.

The council mandated state governors to constitute panels of inquiry and other steps to ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states.

Retired Justice David Shiri Wyom is the Chairman of the seven-member panel and AIG Lawal Tanko (rtd) is a member, while Rebecca Sako-John and Mustapha Jumare represent the civil Society.

Students, youth and the National Human Rights Commission among others are to also ably represented.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry will be inaugurated on Monday, 19th October 2020.