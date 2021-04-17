Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, has issued a seven day ultimatum to the state government to settle salary arears or risk indefinite strike.

At a press briefing in Ado-Ekiti, ASUU said its members can no longer bear the burden created by the non-payment of salaries for months with resulting to strike.

It advised the statement to heed to its advise and pay up before the expiration of the ultimatum in the interest of students and the state.