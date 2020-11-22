One person has died and another critically injured after a trigger-happy Police Officer identified as Tishe Goji attached to a yet-to-be identified VIP shot them in Ekiti early this Morning (Sunday).

TVC was alerted to the development by a sympathiser as some youths gathered at the State Teaching Hospital in Solidarity of their Slain Colleague.

TVC gathered that the officer is not a Member of the Ekiti State Police Command, but an escort to a VIP who came to an Hotel in the State for a function.

From TVC’s investigation, it was gathered that the Sergeant was drunk outside the Hotel Premises, and after few altercations, shot at the two young men, One died instantly and the other is still receiving Treatment.

The Police Command in the State was alerted and came in good number to the State Teaching Hospital to avert a Breakdown of Law and Order.