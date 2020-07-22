The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Governor made the statement this morning on his twitter page. He stated he is generally ok and already self-isolating at home while receiving the best of care from his medical team.
I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I'm generally ok and I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I'm delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF
