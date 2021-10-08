Breaking News

Ekiti Recognises Olukere, grants autonomy to Odo Oja community

The Ekiti State Government has granted autonomy to Odo Oja Community in Ikere Ekiti and subsequently recognised its traditional head, the Olukere, as an Oba.

This was consequent upon the implementation of the White Paper of the Chieftaincy Review Commission led by Justice Babajide Aladejana which found merit in the application of the Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti as an autonomous town.

According to a statement on Friday signed by the Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo, the Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti submitted a memorandum to the Commission which recommended it as an independent town and Olukere as its Oba.

“The Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti submitted a memorandum to the Commission including an application for recognition as an autonomous town and its traditional head as an Oba.

“The Commission found merit in the application and further affirmed the eligibility of the Odo Oja Community to be recognized as an autonomous town and its traditional head as Oba.

“In furtherance of the ongoing review of the implementation of the White Paper on the report of the Commission, Government has revisited the recommendation on the application of the Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti.

“Government accepts the recommendation of the Commission. The Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti is accordingly granted autonomous status and its traditional head-Olukere is hereby recognised as an Oba.”

