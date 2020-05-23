Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with O’odua Infraco Resources Limited for the laying of laying 606 Kilometre broadband of internet infrastructure in the state.

The development came barely a week after the Governor signed an executive order reducing the right of way charges from N4,500 to N145 per meter.

Ekiti is the first state in Nigeria to comply with the National Economic Council’s approved Right of Way charges for broadband thus becoming the cheapest state for broadband infrastructure as an executive order 007 which was signed by the Governor Last week is now a Memorandum of Understanding.

Reeling out its plan, O’odua Infraco Director said the 14 Month Project will Cost 5 Billion Naira and will facilitate internet accesibility

The Governor in his speech said this effort will boost the Digital economy of the State and will help the ongoing development of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, designed to be Nigeria’s first service based innovation park.

The Commisoner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi announced the readiness of the State government to provide additional incentive to communication industry in line with it’s timeline of development goals especially the knowledge economy.