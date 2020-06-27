The Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta has confirmed that no fewer than eight persons working with the medical centre have been tested positive for the novel corona virus.

A Press release signed by the Head of the Public Relations Department of the Hospital, Segun Orisajo stated that the affected staff consist of Medical Doctors, Nurses and an Administration staff.

It added that they were part of the team which had contact with a two-year old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

The status of the affected staff was said to have been detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team despite that none of them have shown the symptoms of corona virus.

The release added that the Medical Director, Adewale Musa-Olomu has asked the affected persons to proceed on self isolation and basic treatment has started.