The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said the National Water Resources Bill 2020 was never rejected by the 8th Senate as being said in some quarters.

He said the upper chamber of the National Assembly only set up a committee to look at the issues raised by stakeholders on the bill.

Adamu gave the explanation at a press conference he addressed with the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Abuja.

He said, “The House of Representatives passed the bill and sent it to the Senate for concurrence.

“Senators asked questions, this was within their rights to do so.

“The Senate did not throw out the bill in 2018.

What it did was that it constituted a committee to look into the issues raised and report back.

“Before the committee could report back, the 2019 election came.

“When I was returned as minister after the election, I felt I should return the bill to the National Assembly.

“There was no subterfuge, We followed due process.

It is not a Buhari bill, It is a water bill for Nigeria.”