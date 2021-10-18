Breaking News

Eid-ul-Maulud: Gov. Ugwuanyi felicitates with Muslims 

Eid-ul-Maulud: Gov. Ugwuanyi felicitates with Muslims 

Enugu state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on this year Eid-ul-Maulud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He called on all Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Ugwuanyi urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, unity and progress of the country will be fully actualized.

The governor pointed out that the significance of Eid-ul-Mawlid anchored on love, sacrifice, obedience, tolerance and charity, as exemplified by the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad, is germane to the peaceful co-existence, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

He therefore wished all Nigerians a peaceful celebration as well as the guidance and blessings of the Almighty God.

