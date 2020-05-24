As part of measures to curtail the spread of corona virus, Eid Fitr prayers in Sokoto was observed at the various Juma’at Mosques across the state.

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar had earlier instructed that women and children should not attend the eid prayers as measures to reduce crowd at the various Juma’at Mosques expected to be used as eid ground.

A relatively large crowd gathered at the Sultan Muhammad Bello Central Mosque where the Sultan and Governor Aminu Tambuwal observed the eid prayer.