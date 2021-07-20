Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace and harmony in the country, adding that the spirit and lessons of the season must reflect in the lives of the people and nation.

The Governor in his Eid-el-Kabir message charged them to always follow all the laid down safety protocols of Covid-19 pandemic so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the wake of the third wave.