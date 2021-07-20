As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has urged Muslims in the state to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s resilience, patience, and steadfastness, as well as absolute faith in Allah.



The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the festival which is symbolised by slaughtering of rams as commanded by Allah, should be used to further foster unity and spread love in the state, and Nigeria.

He added that though the country is going through a trying period, the Eid-el-Kabir should serve as an opportunity to supplicate and seek the face of God, for restoration and healing.

Abiodun, who noted the festival is a significant one in the tenets of Islamic faith, called on the faithful of the religion to engage in moderate celebration across the state.

He further urged Muslims to remember those who don’t have and share the merriment with them.

Advertisement

“Eid-el-Kabir is a significant one in the tenets of Islamic religion. It is symbolised with slaughtering of ram as commanded by Allah and exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim. As Muslims all over the world celebrate this great festival, I congratulate our Muslim brothers.

“I want to urge them to emulate the resilience, patience, steadfastness and absolute faith in Allah, displayed by Prophet Ibrahim, when he was commanded by Allah to fulfil his covenant by sacrificing his son, Ismael.

“Though Allah asked the Prophet to slaughter his son, He replaced the son with a ram, in response to Ibrahim’s total submission to Allah’s will and commandments. Let us therefore use this period to seek the face of Allah in surmounting the present socioeconomic situation in our country.

“I strongly believe and hope, that God who changed the reproach of Prophet Ibrahim and replaced with joy and victory, will change our situation in Nigeria for better.

“As our Muslim brothers celebrate, let us be moderate and remember those who don’t have in our neighborhood and share the merriment with them. Let us remember Nigeria and in particular, Ogun State, in our supplications.