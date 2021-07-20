The AIG Zone One headquarters in Kano, which includes the Kano and Jigawa Police Command, has reassured the people of Kano and Jigawa states, as well as all Nigerians, that the zone one police command is ready to protect citizens’ lives and property during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

He has instructed plain cloth operatives, conventional policemen, mobile policemen, counter-terrorist policemen, and other tactical teams to be deployed at all Eld-el-kabir praying grounds, leisure centers, and other public areas throughout the two commands.

The AIG advised anyone planning to utilize the period to stir up unrest or disrupt public order to refrain, as the command will not hesitate to retaliate against any troublemaker, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Similarly, the AIG urged members of the public to be security vigilant and report any suspicious person or movement to the nearest police station for urgent assistance. In order to secure a hitch-free Eld-el-kabir celebration, the two command commissioners of police have been asked to collaborate with sister security and other key partners.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police extended his warmest regards to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the two commands while advising that all Covid-19 protocols be observed.