Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has congratulated Muslim faithful across the globe for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

He urged Nigerians to remain committed to the spirit of the sacred month of Ramadan, saying there’s need for all to continue not only to uphold the good morals and other important lessons learned during Ramadan, but to

strictly adhere to it so as to better the society

Governor Matawalle stated this at the Government house Gusau during a state broadcast to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast and EID-EL FITR Sallah

“In line with the customary practice during the Holy month of Ramadan, my administration purchased a range of food products, which were distributed across the State’s 2,516 polling units in the state” Matawalle said

“We have also provided assistance to a number of Islamic centres throughout the State in order to sustain the government’s food distribution efforts during the Holy Month, Similar gesture was also extended to the state’s Council of Chiefs, Remand Home and Orphanages among others ” He added

Advertisement

Similarly, the Matawalle’s led government also distributed 40,000 pieces of Shadda and Atamfa clothing materials to orphans and other less privileged individuals to enable them to celebrate this year’s EID – El Fitri in a happy state of mind.

Also, in its quest to give a sense of belonging to those in prison custody, the state government has donated 400 bags of assorted grains to the inmates of Gusau Correctional Facility in the spirit of the holy month onth of Ramadan.

He added that the holy month of Ramadan is a school where Muslims practice perseverance, patience, selflessness, modesty, and determination to serve Allah and Humanity

“It is my prayer that the spiritual impact of Ramadan will reinforce the bond of our fellowship and enable us to live peacefully with one another”

” I must also commend and appreciate our philanthropists for giving out their wealth to orphans, widows, and other vulnerable groups in the society all in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan”

Advertisement

“It is my hope and expectation that you will continue with this humanitarian gesture beyond Ramadan as Zamfara state is now home to an unprecedented number of people who are victims of armed banditry and other related crimes”

Governor Bello Matawalle also prays that the spiritual impact of the holy month of Ramadan will reinforce the bond of love and fellowship among Nigerians to and enable us as a country to live peacefully with one another irrespective of any differences

“May we all be united in a desire for peace in our communities and compassion for one another. May Allah bring peace to our dear State and other troubled spots in the country”

Mr. Matawalle wishes all Nigerians especially the Muslim faithful a Joyous, peaceful and memorable celebration, and pray for abundant rainfall and bumper harvest as rainy season approaches.