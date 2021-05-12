Five thousand vulnerable women and the less privileged in Zamfara state have benefited from Sallah gift donated by the office of Zamfara State First Lady Aisha Bello Matawalle.

The donation which Includes cash and clothing is an annual ritual by the wife of the Governor during Sallah Celebration

Beneficiaries of this phase of donation were drawn from Gusau, Bungudu and Tsafe local government areas of the state

Presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries in Gusau the state Capital , Aisha Bello Matawalle said it is aimed to assist women to celebrate Sallah festival in a happy mood.

According to her, the Matawalle’s led government is committed to putting smiles on the faces of the vulnerable and the less privileged

“We are presenting a set of clothes and cash of five thousand naira to each of the five thousand beneficiaries drawn from Gusau, Bungudu and Tsafe LGAs.

“This is inline with the present administration led by Governor Bello Matawalle to promote the lives of the poor especially at the grassroots”, she said.

The First Lady therefore called on people of the state to use the sallah period and offer special prayers and seek for Allah’s intervention to overcome the rising security challenges across the country

Aishe Bello Matawalle appeal to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and not to sale it

Earlier in her remarks, the state women leader of the People’s Democratic Party Aisha Waziri thanked the First Lady for initiating various programmes to support women in the state.

She noted that the PDP led government under Governor Bello Matawalle since its inception has given priority to women empowerment and other programmes and policies aimed at improving the living standard of women in the state

She described the assistance given to women by the First Lady as a timely considering the economic situation in the country

“This is timely, considering the way it will impact on various lives of vulnerable groups especially women as they celebrate sallah with happiness”, she said.

She further appealed to people of the state to continue to cooperate with the present administration to move the state forward.

Some of the beneficiaries express their joy while describing Aisha Bello Matawalle as the only Governor’s wife who has continually assisted women across the state irrespective of political affiliation

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Matawalle’s government to succeed in all its programs aimed at changing the negative narrative of Zamfara State.