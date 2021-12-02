EFCC rearraigns former Ekiti Gov, Fayose on 11-count amended charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke is hearing the 11-count charge on alleged money laundering and non-declaration of assets.

In the amended charge, Mr Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing trial on alleged money laundering offences before another division of the court, were alleged to have on June 17, 2014, taken possession of N1. 2 billion, to fund Mr Fayose’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State.

They were also alleged to have on the same day, and without going through financial institutions, received the sum of $5 million USD, from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was the then Minister of State for Defence.

He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all the 11 counts.

Prior to his arraignment, the prosecution’s 11th witness, Joanne Tolulope, was cross-examined by Mr Fayose’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), and she affirmed that her company, Still Earth Limited only dealt with his associate, Mr Agbele.

Counsel to Mr Fayose’s company, Spotless Limited, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), also asked the witness if all parties in the transaction leading to the trial are fictitious, but she said she can only vouch for her company, Till Earth Limited, which deals with Mr Agbele.

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Jacobs Is prosecuting the high profile case for the EFCC.

Further hearing continues on Friday.