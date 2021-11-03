Breaking News

EFCC parades two suspects for employment fraud in Sokoto

The Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, in Sokoto,Bawa Usman Kaltingo has paraded two suspects arrested for employment scam.

The suspects were apprehended after promising to get jobs with the Nigeria Immigration Service for twenty-six people.

According to the zonal head, the suspected fraudsters had a Nigeria Immigration Service collaborator who conspired with them to deceive their victims.

He said the suspected Immigration officer was was involved in the planning of a fictitious training program for unwary victims with the help of a vigilante group member who functioned as a drill officer at the fictitious training camp.

He said investigation is still ongoing to unravel more about the activities of the fraud syndicate as more victims are begining to surface to have suffered from the activities of the fraud syndicate.

