NDLEA Takes Campaign To Traditional Institutions In Zamfara

Latest Breaking News About the NDL;EA: NDLEA takes campaign against illicit drugs to Traditional Institutions in Zamfara NDLEA Zamfara state command visits Emir of Gusau

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA in zamfara state has taken the war against Drug Abuse to Traditional institutions in the state

The state commander of the agency Gabriel Agage says the move is part of the Agency’s renewed campaign against the use of illicit drugs which is contributing to the rise in security challenges bedevilling state

He stated this when he led management staff of the command to a sensitisation visit to Gusau emirate Council

Gabriel Agage adds that the agency will continue to crackdown on all sources of illicit substances in zamfara and the country at large

On his part, the emir of Gusau Ibrahim Bello commended the NDLEA for the renewed fight against Drug abuse

He appeal to residents to join the agency in ensuring that Zamfara becomes a drug free state

The NDLEA says the campaign will also be taken to schools and faith based organisations

