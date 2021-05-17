The immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former governor according to sources has been under interrogation for some hours at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, over alleged diversion of N9 billion by his administration.

Ahmed was said to have arrived the EFCC headquarters at around 10am on Monday morning, in response to the invitation extended to him by the agency.

A reliable source disclosed that Ahmed has been in the interrogation room writing statements for the past few hours in connection with the N9billion diverted from the coffers of the Kwara state government during his tenure as governor of the state between 2011 and 2019, and his time as commissioner for finance in the administration of Bukola Saraki, former President of the Senate.

Spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the former governor responded to the Commission’s invitation but declined further comment on the issue.