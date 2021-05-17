Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghre has recommended that actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka better known as Baba Ijesha facing rape allegations be released on Administrative bail from detention at the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti in Lagos.

This was part of recommendations reached by a designated team of magistrates who visited the Police detention facility to inspect case files of detainees in a view to decongest the centres amidst the ongoing JUSUN strike.

According to baba Ijeesha’s counsel, adeshina Ogunlana who confirmed this development, the accused actor was recommended to be freed upon the fulfilment of certain bail conditions: he is to provide two sureties in the sum of a 500,000 naira bond each, one of whom must be a civil servant of not less than grade 10 ranking, and the other must be a blood relation. Both sureties are to be verified by the Officer In charge of legal, Yetunde Cardoso.